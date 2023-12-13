The Texas Longhorns and the Arizona Wildcats square off for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that feature Big 12 teams.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders 12:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Howard Bison at Cincinnati Bearcats 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Longhorns at Arizona Wildcats 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

