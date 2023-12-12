Will Ryan Graves Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 12?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Graves find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Graves stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- Graves has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Graves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:09
|Home
|W 3-0
Penguins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
