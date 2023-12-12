The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Smith's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Reilly Smith vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In Smith's 26 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Smith has a point in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 26 games this season, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Smith has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Smith Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 3 14 Points 2 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

