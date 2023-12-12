Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 12?
Should you bet on Radim Zohorna to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 82 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|4:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|10:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
