The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have fallen in three straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-190) Coyotes (+160) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 15 times this season, and have gone 5-10 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 65.5%.

In 13 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Penguins vs Coyotes Additional Info

Penguins vs. Coyotes Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 75 (25th) Goals 86 (12th) 68 (3rd) Goals Allowed 82 (13th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 22 (8th) 13 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (15th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 3-4-3 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh hit the over once.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are putting up 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Penguins' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 75 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Penguins have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 68 (2.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+7) ranks them 12th in the league.

