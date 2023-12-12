The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (29 points), via registered 10 goals and 19 assists.

Crosby has 15 goals and 12 assists, equaling 27 points (1.0 per game).

Evgeni Malkin has 22 points for Pittsburgh, via 10 goals and 12 assists.

In five games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-2-1. He has conceded 11 goals (2.18 goals against average) and has recorded 163 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is a key offensive option for Arizona, with 25 points this season, as he has put up nine goals and 16 assists in 27 games.

With 20 total points (0.7 per game), including nine goals and 11 assists through 27 contests, Schmaltz is pivotal for Arizona's offense.

This season, Matias Maccelli has four goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 20.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 2-7-2 record this season, with an .892 save percentage (48th in the league). In 12 games, he has 321 saves, and has given up 39 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Penguins vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.19 16th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.04 12th 6th 32.8 Shots 27.2 31st 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 30th 9.46% Power Play % 23.66% 9th 10th 83.54% Penalty Kill % 81.11% 14th

