Penguins vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have fallen in three in a row, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
The Penguins' offense has totaled 20 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 21 goals. They have not scored a power-play goal during that span, on 30 power-play opportunities. They are 3-4-3 in those contests.
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Tuesday's game.
Penguins vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Penguins 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have gone 1-3-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 11-12-3.
- Pittsburgh has six points (2-3-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-6-1 record).
- The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 13 games (10-2-1, 21 points).
- In the one game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 6-6-1 (13 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 5-6-2 to register 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|25th
|2.88
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|16th
|6th
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.04
|12th
|6th
|32.8
|Shots
|27.2
|31st
|22nd
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|30th
|9.46%
|Power Play %
|23.66%
|9th
|10th
|83.54%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.11%
|14th
Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
