The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3), losers of four games in a row, will host the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 68 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Penguins rank 25th in the league with 75 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Penguins are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 20 goals during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 26 10 19 29 13 11 27.3% Sidney Crosby 26 15 12 27 20 24 59.5% Evgeni Malkin 26 10 12 22 31 24 48.6% Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 26 6 13 19 15 15 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 82 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the league.

With 86 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players