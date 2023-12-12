Penguins vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - December 12
Heading into their Tuesday, December 12 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2) at PPG Paints Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Noel Acciari
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sean Durzi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Travis Boyd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 75 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +7.
Coyotes Season Insights
- With 86 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- Arizona concedes 3.0 goals per game (82 total), which ranks 14th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +4, they are 14th in the league.
Penguins vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-190)
|Coyotes (+160)
|6
