Heading into their Tuesday, December 12 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2) at PPG Paints Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Noel Acciari C Out Lower Body Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sean Durzi D Questionable Lower Body Travis Boyd C Out Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 75 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.

They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +7.

Coyotes Season Insights

With 86 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

Arizona concedes 3.0 goals per game (82 total), which ranks 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of +4, they are 14th in the league.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-190) Coyotes (+160) 6

