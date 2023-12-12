West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Ohio County, West Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weir High School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
