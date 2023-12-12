How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Boston Celtics.
Today's NBA Games
The Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 14-8
- LAL Record: 14-9
- DAL Stats: 119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (21st)
- LAL Stats: 113.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.5 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -1.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -125
- DAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 235.5 points
The Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 16-5
- CLE Record: 13-10
- BOS Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (third)
- CLE Stats: 110.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -9.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -450
- CLE Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 224.5 points
The Chicago Bulls take on the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets travel to face the Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 9-15
- DEN Record: 15-9
- CHI Stats: 109.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th)
- DEN Stats: 114.3 PPG (13th in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.2 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 9.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -7.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -350
- CHI Odds to Win: +270
- Total: 216.5 points
The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors hit the road the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 12-10
- GS Record: 10-12
- PHO Stats: 115.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (14th)
- GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -2.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -145
- GS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 232.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hit the road the Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 11-10
- SAC Record: 13-8
- LAC Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- SAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -3.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -175
- SAC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 233.5 points
