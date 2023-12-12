Max Strus will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Strus put up six points in a 104-94 loss versus the Magic.

Below we will dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.8 Assists -- 3.9 4.1 PRA -- 23.3 22.4 PR -- 19.4 18.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.8



Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

Strus is responsible for attempting 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 25.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 108.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics are 11th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics allow 23.7 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are 20th in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 28 8 5 0 2 0 0 5/27/2023 25 10 1 3 2 0 0 5/25/2023 24 3 0 1 1 0 0 5/23/2023 36 9 7 1 1 0 0 5/21/2023 25 10 3 1 2 0 1 5/19/2023 27 11 1 0 2 0 0 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.