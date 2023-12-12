Will Jeff Carter Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Jeff Carter going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Carter stats and insights
- Carter has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- Carter has no points on the power play.
- Carter's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Carter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|10:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 3-0
Penguins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
