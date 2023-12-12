Will Jake Guentzel find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in eight of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Guentzel's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 3-0

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

