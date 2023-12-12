The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Evgeni Malkin, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Looking to bet on Malkin's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Malkin has averaged 18:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Malkin has scored a goal in nine of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Malkin has a point in 15 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Malkin has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 2 22 Points 2 10 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

