The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Erik Karlsson, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Karlsson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 24:28 per game on the ice, is +12.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Karlsson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Karlsson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 82 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 3 19 Points 6 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.