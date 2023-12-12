The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Darius Garland, face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 104-94 loss to the Magic, Garland totaled 36 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down Garland's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.5 21.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.8 Assists 6.5 6.0 6.2 PRA -- 29.3 30.2 PR -- 23.3 24 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Darius Garland Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Garland has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Garland's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 108.8 points per game.

The Celtics allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.7 assists per game.

The Celtics are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Darius Garland vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 42 17 5 12 2 0 1 3/1/2023 41 29 3 9 5 0 4 11/2/2022 42 29 5 12 5 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.