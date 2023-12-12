When the Boston Celtics (16-5) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) face off at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers dropped their previous game to the Magic, 104-94, on Monday. Darius Garland was their high scorer with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 36 6 5 2 0 3 Donovan Mitchell 22 3 3 3 1 2 Tristan Thompson 10 13 2 0 2 0

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.3 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Evan Mobley gives 16 points, 10.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 14 points, 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Cavaliers get 20.5 points per game from Garland, plus 2.8 boards and 6 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 12.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists, making 67.2% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 21.2 2.8 6.2 1.7 0.1 1.7 Donovan Mitchell 19.9 5.4 4 1.6 0.2 1.8 Jarrett Allen 12.9 9.1 2.2 0.7 0.6 0 Max Strus 13.5 4.8 4.1 1.1 0.5 2.8 Evan Mobley 12 8.5 1.9 0.7 1.2 0.1

