Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics meet at TD Garden on Tuesday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +144)

Tuesday's over/under for Mitchell is 25.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).

Mitchell averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Mitchell, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +140)

The 26.5-point total set for Tatum on Tuesday is 1.0 fewer point than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Tatum has made 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

The 21.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Brown's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

