The Boston Celtics (16-5) will look to Jayson Tatum (ninth in the league scoring 27.5 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Donovan Mitchell (10th in the NBA with 27.3 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 9.5-point home favorites in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 224.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 12 of 23 games this season.

The average total for Cleveland's games this season is 220.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Cleveland has a 10-13-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 47.6% 117.3 227.8 108.8 219.1 226.5 Cavaliers 12 52.2% 110.5 227.8 110.3 219.1 222.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

The Cavaliers score an average of 110.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 108.8 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.8 points, Cleveland is 9-6 against the spread and 10-5 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 10-13 0-0 11-12 Celtics 11-10 7-2 10-11

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Cavaliers Celtics 110.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-5 10-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-2 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 108.8 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 9-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

