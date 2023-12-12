Cavaliers vs. Celtics December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) go up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley generates 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Cavaliers.
- On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Cavaliers are getting 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Max Strus this season.
- Caris LeVert is putting up 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Cavaliers are getting 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Darius Garland this year.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 27.7 points, 4.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 21.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White puts up 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Al Horford averages 6.9 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 boards.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|111.7
|106.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.0%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
