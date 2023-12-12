Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) go up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley generates 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are getting 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Max Strus this season.

Caris LeVert is putting up 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers are getting 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Darius Garland this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 27.7 points, 4.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 21.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White puts up 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Al Horford averages 6.9 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 111.7 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 47.2% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.0% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.