Miles Bridges will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Bridges produced 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 119-116 win against the Raptors.

We're going to examine Bridges' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 20.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 Assists 3.5 2.7 PRA -- 30.1 PR -- 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.1



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Heat

Bridges has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 8.2% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Bridges' opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.6.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 111.5 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.