The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Orlando Magic (15-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Amway Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Cavaliers 109

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 2.5)

Magic (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-4.8)

Magic (-4.8) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.0

The Magic's .727 ATS win percentage (16-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .455 mark (10-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread compared to the 5-1 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Both Orlando and Cleveland games have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 8-0, while the Cavaliers are 4-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively the Cavaliers are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league (111.3 points per game). Defensively they are seventh (110.6 points conceded per game).

Cleveland collects 44.6 rebounds per game and concede 43.6 boards, ranking 12th and 12th, respectively, in the league.

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 20th in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Cleveland is 21st in the league in committing them (14 per game). It is eighth in forcing them (14.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

