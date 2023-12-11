West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lewis County, West Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lewis County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewis County High School at Philip Barbour High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Philippi, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
