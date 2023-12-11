Player prop betting options for Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and others are available in the Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Spectrum Center on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 16.5-point over/under for Hayward on Monday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Hayward averages 4.5 assists, equal to Monday's over/under.

Hayward has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102)

Mark Williams has put up 12.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points more than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (9.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -143)

The 21.9 points Butler has scored per game this season is 3.6 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (25.5).

He has pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 1.4 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Butler has connected on one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102)

The 9.4 points Kyle Lowry scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Monday (10.5).

He has grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Lowry has picked up 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

