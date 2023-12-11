The Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 220.5.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 220.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 16 of 20 games this season.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 234.7-point total on average, 14.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Charlotte has compiled an 8-12-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (35.3%) in those games.

This season, Charlotte has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 10 45.5% 112.4 225.8 111.5 232.8 220.8 Hornets 16 80% 113.4 225.8 121.3 232.8 229.4

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

The Hornets have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). On the road, it is .444 (4-5-0).

The Hornets put up an average of 113.4 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 111.5 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Charlotte is 7-6 against the spread and 7-6 overall.

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hornets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 8-12 8-7 13-7 Heat 10-12 2-5 10-12

Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights

Hornets Heat 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 7-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 121.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 2-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-8 1-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-6

