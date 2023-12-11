The Cleveland Cavaliers, Georges Niang included, face the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Niang had 13 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-99 win against the Heat.

Below we will dive into Niang's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.6 11.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.7 PRA -- 13.9 16.8 PR -- 12.6 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.1



Georges Niang Insights vs. the Magic

Niang has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 8.6% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Magic allow 109.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic allow 40 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Conceding 23.5 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Georges Niang vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 28 10 5 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.