The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, take the court versus the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mitchell, in his last game, had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 111-99 win over the Heat.

Now let's examine Mitchell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.6 25.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.6 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.1 PRA -- 38.8 37.1 PR -- 33.5 32 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.7



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.9 per contest.

Mitchell is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.6 points per contest, the Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Magic have allowed 40 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.5 assists per game.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 37 35 7 6 5 0 1

