Cavaliers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (15-7) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-2.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 11 of 22 games this season.
- The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 221.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Cleveland has gone 10-12-0 ATS this year.
- The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 4-1 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Magic vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Magic vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|11
|50%
|114.5
|225.8
|109.6
|220.2
|224.4
|Cavaliers
|11
|50%
|111.3
|225.8
|110.6
|220.2
|222
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- Five of the Cavaliers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).
- The Cavaliers score an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 109.6 the Magic give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.6 points, Cleveland is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|10-12
|4-1
|11-11
|Magic
|16-6
|5-1
|11-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Magic
|111.3
|114.5
|22
|13
|8-6
|12-2
|9-5
|12-2
|110.6
|109.6
|7
|6
|9-6
|10-0
|12-3
|9-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.