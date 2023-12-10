The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game winning run when they host the Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at WVU Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Delaware State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets score an average of 56.8 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 52.3 the Mountaineers allow.

Delaware State is 2-1 when it scores more than 52.3 points.

West Virginia has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.8 points.

The Mountaineers average only 1.5 more points per game (77.9) than the Hornets give up (76.4).

West Virginia is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Delaware State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

This season the Mountaineers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Hornets concede.

The Hornets shoot 35.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

13.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) JJ Quinerly: 17.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

17.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (22-for-54)

12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (22-for-54) Kyah Watson: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 48.9 FG%

West Virginia Schedule