The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) meet the Delaware State Hornets (0-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

West Virginia vs. Delaware State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jordan Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Fields: 13.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.5 BLK JJ Quinerly: 16.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyah Watson: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

