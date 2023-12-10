Sunday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) and Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-47 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored West Virginia, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Mountaineers head into this matchup on the heels of an 83-65 victory over Penn State on Monday.

West Virginia vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 84, Delaware State 47

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers' best win this season came in an 83-65 victory against the No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions on December 4.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, West Virginia is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

The Mountaineers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 4

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 115) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 139) on November 25

54-51 over George Washington (No. 189) on November 23

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 201) on November 11

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

13.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) JJ Quinerly: 17.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

17.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (22-for-54)

12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (22-for-54) Kyah Watson: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 48.9 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 77.9 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 52.3 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +205 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.6 points per game.

