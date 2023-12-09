West Virginia vs. Drexel: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Drexel Dragons (5-4) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Drexel matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Drexel Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|126.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|128.5
|-170
|+140
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
West Virginia vs. Drexel Betting Trends
- West Virginia is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, two of the Mountaineers games have gone over the point total.
- Drexel is 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- Dragons games have hit the over just once this year.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- West Virginia is 67th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (137th).
- With odds of +25000, West Virginia has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.