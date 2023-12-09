How to Watch West Virginia vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) take the court against the Drexel Dragons (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers make 38.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- West Virginia is 2-2 when it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
- The Dragons are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 100th.
- The Mountaineers average 64.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 61.8 the Dragons give up.
- West Virginia is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.6).
- West Virginia sunk 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|L 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 80-63
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|-
|WVU Coliseum
