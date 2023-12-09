The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) take the court against the Drexel Dragons (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers make 38.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • West Virginia is 2-2 when it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 100th.
  • The Mountaineers average 64.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 61.8 the Dragons give up.
  • West Virginia is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.
  • The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.6).
  • West Virginia sunk 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine W 62-58 WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's L 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Pittsburgh L 80-63 WVU Coliseum
12/9/2023 Drexel - WVU Coliseum
12/16/2023 UMass - MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.