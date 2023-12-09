The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) take the court against the Drexel Dragons (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 38.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

West Virginia is 2-2 when it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.

The Dragons are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 100th.

The Mountaineers average 64.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 61.8 the Dragons give up.

West Virginia is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.

The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.6).

West Virginia sunk 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule