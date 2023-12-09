Saturday's contest that pits the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) versus the Drexel Dragons (5-4) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 66, Drexel 63

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-3.2)

West Virginia (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 128.5

West Virginia is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Drexel's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Mountaineers have hit the over in two games, while Dragons games have gone over one time.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 64.0 points per game to rank 346th in college basketball while giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

West Virginia prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. It is pulling down 34.4 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per contest.

West Virginia connects on 3.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.5 (324th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.1.

The Mountaineers rank 306th in college basketball with 86.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 205th in college basketball defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

West Virginia has committed 3.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (115th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.6 (362nd in college basketball).

