The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-0) go on the road to play the Villanova Wildcats (10-2) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

South Dakota State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking sixth-best in total offense (457.2 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (239.4 yards allowed per game). Villanova has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 11th-best in points per game (33.6) and 13th-best in points allowed per game (18.5).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 15 Games

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Key Statistics

South Dakota State Villanova 457.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (8th) 239.4 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (39th) 230.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (9th) 226.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (47th) 2 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (30th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,517 yards (209.8 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 260 rushing yards on 72 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 178 times for a team-high 1,192 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times as a runner.

Amar Johnson has been handed the ball 108 times this year and racked up 704 yards (58.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's 719 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has totaled 41 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has put together a 708-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes on 50 targets.

Griffin Wilde has a total of 306 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins leads Villanova with 2,607 yards on 146-of-251 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 328 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Jackson has rushed 123 times for 914 yards, with eight touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has piled up 103 carries and totaled 658 yards with six touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 955 (79.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has totaled 716 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jaaron Hayek's 38 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Villanova gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.