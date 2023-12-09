West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ohio County, West Virginia, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teays Valley Christian School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at Wheeling Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:44 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Wheeling , WV
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
