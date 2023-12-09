The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will be attempting to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

This season, Marshall has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 183rd.

The Thundering Herd put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

Marshall has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.

The Thundering Herd allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (73.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Marshall sunk more 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule