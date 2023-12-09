West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Harrison County, West Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: MADISON, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
