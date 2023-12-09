DePaul vs. Louisville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|DePaul Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|DePaul (-1.5)
|148.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|DePaul (-1.5)
|146.5
|-115
|-104
DePaul vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- DePaul has covered just once in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Blue Demons' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Louisville has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Cardinals games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this year.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 95th in college basketball. It is way below that, 200th, according to computer rankings.
- DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly higher (95th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (177th).
- The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
