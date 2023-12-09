The Navy Midshipmen (5-6) and the Army Black Knights (5-6) head to Foxborough, Massachusetts to square off at Gillette Stadium. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Army vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Army vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Army 23, Navy 20

Army 23, Navy 20 Army is 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 25% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Black Knights have a 0-1 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

Navy has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

This season, the Midshipmen have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Black Knights a 59.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Army (-2.5)



Army (-2.5) Against the spread, Army is 4-6-0 this season.

The Black Knights have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Navy owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Parlay your bets together on the Army vs. Navy matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (28)



Over (28) Army and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 28 points eight times this season.

In the Navy's 11 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 28.

The total for the contest of 28 is 11.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Army (20.8 points per game) and Navy (18.3 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 47.3 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.9 26.8 31 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.4 46.3 Implied Total AVG 27.8 26 29.6 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.