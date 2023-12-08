The DePaul Blue Demons versus the Miami Hurricanes is a game to see on Friday's college basketball schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

North Dakota State Bison vs. Drake Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Knapp Center
  • Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Navy Midshipmen vs. Dartmouth Big Green

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Edward Leede Arena
  • Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Colgate Raiders

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cotterell Court
  • Location: Hamilton, New York

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Binghamton Bearcats

  • Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
  • Venue: Binghamton University Events Center
  • Location: Binghamton, New York

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Miami Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Watsco Center
  • Location: Coral Gables, Florida

High Point Panthers vs. Davidson Wildcats

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: John M. Belk Arena
  • Location: Davidson, North Carolina

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Merrimack Warriors

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hammel Court
  • Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

  • TV: NESN Plus

Houston Cougars vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
  • Location: Commerce, Texas

UCSB Gauchos vs. Pacific Tigers

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center
  • Location: Stockton, California

Montana State Bobcats vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion
  • Location: Moraga, California

