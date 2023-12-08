Sidney Crosby will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. Looking to wager on Crosby's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:39 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Crosby has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 20 of 25 games this year, Crosby has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has an assist in 12 of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 52.6% chance of Crosby having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 3 27 Points 5 15 Goals 1 12 Assists 4

