Will Ryan Graves Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 8?
Will Ryan Graves find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Graves stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Graves has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.0% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Graves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
