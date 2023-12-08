West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Raleigh County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Raleigh County, West Virginia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodrow Wilson High School at Greenbrier East High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: FAIRLEA, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.