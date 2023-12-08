You can see player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and other players on the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Guentzel's 29 points are pivotal for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 25 games.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Sidney Crosby is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 27 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 12 assists in 25 games.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Evgeni Malkin has 21 points so far, including 10 goals and 11 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Reinhart has been a big player for Florida this season, with 32 points in 25 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 24 points (one per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3

