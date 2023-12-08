How to Watch the Penguins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, December 8, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games.
Tune in to BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network to watch the Panthers and the Penguins take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 65 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 74 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|25
|10
|19
|29
|13
|11
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|25
|15
|12
|27
|20
|23
|59.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|25
|10
|11
|21
|29
|24
|48.4%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|25
|6
|13
|19
|15
|13
|-
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 65 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 17th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 28 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|25
|17
|15
|32
|8
|15
|46%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|22
|8
|16
|24
|13
|23
|53.6%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|25
|12
|9
|21
|14
|13
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|25
|6
|14
|20
|8
|6
|31.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|25
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
