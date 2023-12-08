The Florida Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, December 8, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games.

Tune in to BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network to watch the Panthers and the Penguins take the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Penguins vs Panthers Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 65 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fourth in the NHL.

The Penguins have 74 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 25 10 19 29 13 11 20% Sidney Crosby 25 15 12 27 20 23 59.9% Evgeni Malkin 25 10 11 21 29 24 48.4% Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 25 6 13 19 15 13 -

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 65 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 17th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players