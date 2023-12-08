The Florida Panthers (15-8-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3), who have fallen in three in a row, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 3-4-3 while scoring 21 goals against 22 goals conceded. They have not scored a power-play goal in that span, on 29 power-play opportunities.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will win Friday's game.

Penguins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 3, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-155)

Panthers (-155) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Panthers Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 11-11-3 this season and are 1-3-4 in overtime matchups.

Pittsburgh has earned six points (2-3-2) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins recorded just one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

Pittsburgh has three points (1-6-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 13 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (10-2-1).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 5-5-2 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 19th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.96 21st 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 2.6 4th 2nd 34.1 Shots 33.1 5th 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 21st 18.52% Power Play % 9.86% 30th 14th 80.23% Penalty Kill % 83.12% 10th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.