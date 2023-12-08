For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kris Letang a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Letang has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Letang has no points on the power play.
  • Letang's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:14 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:26 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:48 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

