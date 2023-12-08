In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Joona Koppanen to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Joona Koppanen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Koppanen 2022-23 stats and insights

Koppanen did not score in five games last season.

Koppanen produced zero points on the power play last season.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The Panthers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

